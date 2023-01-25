Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.56.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 5.1 %

PTON stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $40.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. The company had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.