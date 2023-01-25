Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th.

Stock Performance

NYSE PDM opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.47). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

