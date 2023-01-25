PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.24

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and traded as high as $5.50. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 95,553 shares.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
