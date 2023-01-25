PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.24

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and traded as high as $5.50. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 95,553 shares.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 608,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 45,338 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 21.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

