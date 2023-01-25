Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.04

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.04 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,733,177 shares.

Plexus Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of £2.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46.

About Plexus

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company principally markets POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

