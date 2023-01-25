PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.72

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.72 and traded as high as C$23.21. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$23.03, with a volume of 472,834 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.90.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.57.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$154.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

