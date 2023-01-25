Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average is $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $289.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

