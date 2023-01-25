Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Progyny were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Progyny by 74.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,080,000 after purchasing an additional 927,692 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after buying an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,116,000 after buying an additional 429,385 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 23.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,644,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after acquiring an additional 307,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $8,898,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 25,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $983,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 25,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $983,286.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 14,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $543,196.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $53.10. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Progyny had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $205.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

