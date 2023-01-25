QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Mohit Singh Sells 8,500 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $66,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,793.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuantumScape alerts:

On Thursday, January 12th, Mohit Singh sold 25,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $192,015.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $64,260.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $51,390.93.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $64,855.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $69,105.00.

QuantumScape Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of QS opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 25.68, a current ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QS. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.