Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Buys 116,861 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,898.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,861 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 190,464 shares valued at $8,535,735. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.40.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $99.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

