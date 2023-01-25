Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,334 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Rapid7 worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 96.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $54,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

Rapid7 Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of RPD stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.16. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $118.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. Analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $1,214,858.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,423. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.