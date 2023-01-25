Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of AeroVironment worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. FMR LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 37,687.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after acquiring an additional 388,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AeroVironment by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after acquiring an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $15,640,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $8,371,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVAV opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $114.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVAV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

