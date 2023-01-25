Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Okta were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Okta by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Okta by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Okta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Okta by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insider Activity

Okta Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,679 shares of company stock worth $1,726,103 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKTA stock opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average is $70.02. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $203.79.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

