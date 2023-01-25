Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.53% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PMO. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 33.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 65.9% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 37,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $13.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.88%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

