Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TG Therapeutics worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4,871.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In other news, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yann Echelard acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 14.0 %

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,749.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.