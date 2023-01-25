Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 431 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,147,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Qualys by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,790,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after buying an additional 141,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Qualys by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $110.66 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,125. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

