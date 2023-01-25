Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Shares of Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.03). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), with a volume of 149,408 shares trading hands.
Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £29.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Company Profile
Richland Resources Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mining, distribution, and sale of colored gemstones. The company was formerly known as TanzaniteOne Limited. Richland Resources Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
