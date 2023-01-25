RM (LON:RM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.93

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.93 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 63.80 ($0.79). RM shares last traded at GBX 62.90 ($0.78), with a volume of 66,508 shares changing hands.
RM Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm has a market cap of £53.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93.
About RM
RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources division offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.
Read More
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
- 3 Retail Stocks Ringing the Register in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.