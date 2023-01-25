Robert Gayton Sells 50,000 Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) Director Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$349,011.36.

Robert Gayton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Robert Gayton sold 100,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total value of C$152,000.00.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Amerigo Resources stock opened at C$1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.19. The company has a market cap of C$260.67 million and a PE ratio of 15.70. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.01.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

Amerigo Resources ( TSE:ARG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.83%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

