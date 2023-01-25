Saga (LON:SAGA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $122.26

Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.26 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 171.83 ($2.13). Saga shares last traded at GBX 168 ($2.08), with a volume of 1,039,993 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Saga from GBX 155 ($1.92) to GBX 92 ($1.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 122.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127.81. The company has a market capitalization of £252.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.45.

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

