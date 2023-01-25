Sarah Js Glickman Sells 5,654 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CRTO stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.80.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $213.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.46 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth about $644,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Criteo by 78.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Criteo by 169.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Criteo by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Criteo by 72.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 70,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
