Sarah Js Glickman Sells 5,654 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Criteo Price Performance

CRTO stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $213.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.46 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

CRTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth about $644,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Criteo by 78.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Criteo by 169.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Criteo by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Criteo by 72.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 70,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.