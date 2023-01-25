Savant Capital LLC Has $7.08 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,888.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,917 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F increased its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.40.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 190,464 shares worth $8,535,735. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $99.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

