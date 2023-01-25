Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CAO Howard Guild Sells 33,063 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Howard Guild also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.7 %

SLB opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,195,000 after acquiring an additional 439,979 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Articles

