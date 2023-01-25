Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) VP Kevin Fyfe Sells 36,850 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Fyfe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schlumberger alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.7 %

SLB stock opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.