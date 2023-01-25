Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $63.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP)
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
- 3 Retail Stocks Ringing the Register in 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.