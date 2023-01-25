Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $63.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72.

