Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in SEA by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA stock opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $175.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.83.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 41.82% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

