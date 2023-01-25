Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $4,000.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3,295.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,394.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $125.78 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.19%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

