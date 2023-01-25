Sean Roosen Sells 4,200 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) Director Sean Roosen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total transaction of C$77,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,352,670.54.

Sean Roosen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

On Friday, December 23rd, Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$473,176.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of C$11.90 and a 12-month high of C$18.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$53.66 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -109.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.11.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.