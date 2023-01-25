Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 776,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,849,000 after purchasing an additional 148,063 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $231,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.57.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,005 shares of company stock worth $2,604,736 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCI. Truist Financial started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Further Reading

