SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 13,759 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Denny’s worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DENN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 11.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 50.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 94,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $667.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The company had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,471.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,471.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,017,730.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,921 shares of company stock worth $3,079,126 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Articles

