SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,231 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $135.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $97.58 and a one year high of $154.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $204.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $2,866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,852,340.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $2,866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,852,340.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,578 shares of company stock worth $4,491,910. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

