SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,622 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $56,494,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $37,882,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1,265.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,175,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,020,000 after buying an additional 1,089,504 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $31,026,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,688,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $32.79.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

