SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 388.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 81.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 344,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 205.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Masonite International by 16.2% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Masonite International by 42.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOOR opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.02. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $727.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.14.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

