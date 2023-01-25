SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,351 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Nuvation Bio worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUVB opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.41. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 75,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $138,825.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,041 shares in the company, valued at $138,825.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $83,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $487,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 75,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $138,825.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,825.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 165,041 shares of company stock worth $315,736. Corporate insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

