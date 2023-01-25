SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,730 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 610.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 915,857 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

BRBR stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

