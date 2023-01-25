SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 2,301 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.64.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK stock opened at $114.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $141.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.80.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($1.37). Westlake had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.97%.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

