SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,975 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,765,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,001,000 after acquiring an additional 197,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $565,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Jackson Financial by 13.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 36.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 42.47%. Analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

