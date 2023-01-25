SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,062 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HGV. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.61. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $54.76.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

