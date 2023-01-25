SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 439.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Silgan by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.79. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 6.27%. Equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. KeyCorp raised their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

