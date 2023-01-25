SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,768 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DoorDash by 134.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in DoorDash by 16,585.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,319 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in DoorDash by 64.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,420,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,259,000 after acquiring an additional 558,121 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DoorDash by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,796,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,533,000 after acquiring an additional 267,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in DoorDash by 10,135.3% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $130.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,935.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,605 shares of company stock worth $7,622,620 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

