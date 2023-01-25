SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,155 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $88.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $99.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $770.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.71 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,616 shares of company stock worth $2,248,882 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

Featured Stories

