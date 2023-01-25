SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 291,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 62,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 52,472 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNNE opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.93. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 82.07%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cannae to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

