SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,663 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 53.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth $39,000.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.49. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 829.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $362,624.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,133 shares of company stock valued at $393,961 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Revolution Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Stories

