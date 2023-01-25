SG Americas Securities LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Carlyle Group to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $54.06.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

