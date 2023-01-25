SG Americas Securities LLC Has $473,000 Stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.25% of Kronos Bio worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the second quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRON opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.08. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.

Kronos Bio ( NASDAQ:KRON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRON. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Kronos Bio from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other Kronos Bio news, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $33,769.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,478 shares in the company, valued at $397,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

