SG Americas Securities LLC Has $484,000 Stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of ALX Oncology worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALXO. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth $914,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

ALXO stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.83. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

ALXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

