SG Americas Securities LLC Has $487,000 Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

