SG Americas Securities LLC Has $488,000 Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in WEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in WEX by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $181.14 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $183.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.11). WEX had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $616.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.42.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,426 shares of company stock worth $2,102,480 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

