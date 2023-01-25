SG Americas Securities LLC Has $493,000 Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 232,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 149,117 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 53,973 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 95,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

NYSE:SPH opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.68. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $237.63 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 9.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 59.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SPH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Insider Activity at Suburban Propane Partners

In related news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 12,500 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,731.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $63,237.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,222.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,731.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

See Also

