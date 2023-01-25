SG Americas Securities LLC Has $493,000 Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,165,000 after purchasing an additional 827,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,809,000 after buying an additional 333,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after buying an additional 316,304 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 119,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.99.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $179.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

