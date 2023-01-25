SG Americas Securities LLC Has $497,000 Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCP opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.45.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

